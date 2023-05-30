Special security zones related to space activities to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. In order to ensure necessary conditions for operation of the ground-based space infrastructure, security zones with a special legal regime will be created around it, in accordance with the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "On space activities", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the country.

According to the draft law, ground-based space infrastructure includes:

- ground control centers for space objects;

- ground stations providing telecommunications with an object located in outer space;

- space rocket systems and vehicles, runways and platforms of space objects,

- ground control points for space flights;

- centers of space flight training;

- storage sites and test facilities of space objects;

- other ground-based infrastructure devices and tools necessary for space activities.

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.