Azerbaijan changes ticket prices to local nature reserves and museums for foreigners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Changes will be made to ticket prices on some nature reserves and museums for foreign citizens in Azerbaijan run by the State Tourism Agency from June 1, 2023, the Nature Reserves Management Center of the country told Trend.

The cost of entry for foreign citizens to the “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical – Architectural Reserve, "Yanar dag" State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve, "Kish" Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Diri Baba Mausoleum will amount to 9 manat ($5.29) each.

At the same time, a combined ticket to "Yanar dag" State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve and the “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical - Architectural Reserve will cost 15 manat ($8.82).

Moreover, the cost of guide services in foreign languages in these reserves is set at 10 manat ($5.88).

Meanwhile, the ticket price for Azerbaijani citizens remains unchanged - 2 manat ($1.18). The entrance to the reserve for local students is 1 manat ($0.59), while the entrance for schoolchildren is free.

Persons with disabilities, war veterans who are citizens of Azerbaijan, and foreign tourists under the age of 12 can also visit the reserves for free.