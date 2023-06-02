Indian Embassy Organizes Public Yoga Session at Republican Velodrome in Baku (PHOTO)

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted an open Yoga session for the public at the Republican Velodrome in Baku on June 2, 2023, bringing together nearly 200 seasoned yoga practitioners and enthusiasts alike.

Esteemed attendees included the Ambassador of India in Azerbaijan, Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Counselor of the Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Alibaba Aliyev, Director of the Republican Velodrome Mr. Tamerlan Salahov, as well as officials of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and yoga club members.

Ambassador Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan and Counselor Mr. Alibaba Aliyev welcomed participants at the onset of the event. They emphasized the numerous benefits of yoga for overall health and well-being and highlighted its role in connecting diverse peoples and nations.

The yoga session was led by renowned instructor Mr. Elchin Guliyev, whose expert guidance was highly appreciated by all participants. To add a cultural flavour to the event, Ms. Solmaz Asgarova performed captivating Indian and Azerbaijani dances post the yoga session. All participants were served tasty Indian snacks.

This public yoga event, marking the International Day of Yoga, helped to spread awareness about the benefits of this ancient Indian practice. The Indian Embassy will continue to extend all support to promote yoga as a tool for wellness and harmony.