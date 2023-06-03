Young Azerbaijani athlete dreams to perform for national team in aerobic gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A participant of the 7th Azerbaijan championship in aerobic gymnastics Nurgul Tofigli told Trend she dreams to perform for Azerbaijan national team in aerobic gymnastics.

"I have been doing aerobic gymnastics for seven years now. Of course, I want to be a champion, so I train a lot. Success can be achieved only through working and developing. I hope to compete in international tournaments in the near future," Tofigli said .

The 15-year-old gymnast also expressed her gratitude to her coach for her support and hard work.

"For every athlete, working with a coach is extremely important. I also want to be a coach in the future, share my experience and support athletes," she added.

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grace Sports Club and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city are taking part in the competitions, being held on June 2-3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan are performing in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts are performing in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.