Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. As many as 56 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 25 citizens, the second dose – 13 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 15 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,965,900 vaccine doses were administered, 5,411,551 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,883,945 people – the second dose 3,404,163 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 266,241 people.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.