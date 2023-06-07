Azerbaijan launching international cycling tour from Baku to Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. 'Aziz Shusha' (dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation is kicking off in the country, Trend reports.

The competitions, included in the calendar plan of the International Cycling Union, will be attended by the national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Türkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy.

Of these countries, Kazakhstan and Germany will be represented by two clubs. About 100 athletes in 16 teams from 14 countries will compete for medals.

The competitions will start from the bike park in the Sabail district of Baku. At the first stage, cyclists will overcome 150 kilometers and cross the finish line in the Shamakhi district.

On June 8, athletes will overcome 176.2 kilometers along the Gabala-Shaki-Gabala route, on June 9 - 170 kilometers from Gabala to the center of Ganja, on June 10 - 102.9 kilometers from Ganja to the Goygol National Park, and on June 11 - 134.9 kilometers from Beylagan to the city of Shusha.

The competition is being held for the second time. Last year, it was held in July. A total of 80 athletes from Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan competed in the tournament.