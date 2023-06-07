Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of Baku-Shusha international cycling tour

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. An opening ceremony of 'Aziz Shusha' (dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev has been held in the Baku Bike Park, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev, 1st Vice-President of the Federation Sahib Alakbarov and other vice-presidents of the Federation, as well as athletes.

Gayibov delivered an opening speech. He and Madat Guliyev greeted the participants of the competition and wished them success.

Then the presentation ceremony of the teams took place.

The competitions, included in the calendar plan of the International Cycling Union, will be attended by the national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Türkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy.

Of these countries, Kazakhstan and Germany will be represented by two clubs. About 100 athletes in 16 teams from 14 countries will compete for medals.

The competitions will provide an opportunity to earn license points for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.