All measures will be taken in connection with discovered mass graves - Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan

All measures to be ensured for found mass graves - Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. All legal measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation and generally accepted norms and principles of international law, senior assistant military prosecutor, Spokesperson of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Chief Legal Counsel Firad Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, together with representatives of the State Security Service, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant structures carried out investigative measures in the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavand (Aghdam district), Farrukh village (Khojaly district), and Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district)," Aliyev said.

According to him, from the mass graves found as a result of relevant search activities on the territory of the Shusha prison and other areas, a significant number of human remains presumably belonging to persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war (in 1990s) were exhumed.

"Forensic and molecular genetic examinations of the found remains were appointed, and other necessary actions were taken," the official explained.

He noted that the Deputy Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Valiyev, traveling to the indicated territories, inspected the progress of the investigation on the spot, and gave appropriate recommendations and instructions.

Besides, Aliyev said that in connection with the facts of crimes against peace and humanity, military and other crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people by the armed forces of Armenia and illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh contrary to the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated criminal cases.

The cases, according to him, were initiated under Articles 103 (genocide), 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, investigative and operational activities on initiated criminal cases continue under the supervision of the Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the 1st degree Kamran Aliyev and under the procedural guidance of Khanlar Valiyev.

The search for the remains of persons who went missing during the First Karabakh War began after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation [in the Second Karabakh War].

Over the past period, the remains of more than 400 people have been found in Dashalty, Edilli, Farrukh, and Yukhari Seyidahmadli villages, as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other settlements.