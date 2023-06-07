Azerbaijani PM, ICAO President discuss development of civil aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Salvatore Sciacchitano, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the work done in the fields of civil aviation development and aviation security in Azerbaijan.

The ICAO's high assessment of the compliance of aviation security standards in Azerbaijan with the standards of this organization was noted.

He said that the airports put into operation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation are included in the ICAO catalog of international spatial indexes.

The PM pointed out the importance of building international airports in these regions of the country from the point of view of tourism development.