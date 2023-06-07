Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. As many as 63 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 45 citizens, the second dose – 9 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 7 citizens. Two citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,965,963 vaccine doses were administered, 5,411,596 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,883,954 people – the second dose 3,404,170 – the third dose, and the next doses, the booster dose after a positive test result was 266,243 people.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.