Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland congratulates Azerbaijani folk dancers on great performance in Geneva (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has congratulated the Azerbaijani IRS folk dance group on great performance in Geneva, Trend reports.

“Proud of amazing performance of Azerbaijani folk dance group, IRS,comprised by children and coached by Mariya Khan-Khoyskaya Martignoli, in annual festival EXTRAVADANZA in Geneve. “IRS” in Azerbaijani means “legacy” of beautiful traditions,successfully promoting by Mariya and kids dance group,” Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page.