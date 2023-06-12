Members of Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team win awards at int'l tournament in Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Laman Ahmadli and Fidan Aladinova won medals at the 'Fairy Dust' international tournament, held in the city of Kekava (Latvia), Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts took the second and third places, respectively, in exercises with the ball.

The competitions were held on June 9-11.

Previously, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova won bronze medal at the Trampoline World Cup in the individual program for women, held on February 18-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

At the 34th International Grand Prix in France held on April 9, Azerbaijani gymnasts won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team took the third place in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises held on April 21-23 in Baku.