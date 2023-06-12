Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts yoga session at Ateshgah Temple Reserve (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan further highlighted the cultural bonds between India and Azerbaijan by hosting a public yoga session at the Ateshgah Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve on June 7, 2023. The event attracted around 130 participants eager to engage in the practice of yoga, Trend reports.

The session was graced by the presence of Mr. Rashid Babai, Director of the Ateshgah Temple Reserve. Mr. Elchin Guliyev, a well-known instructor in the discipline, conducted the yoga session.



The cultural resonance of the event was further amplified by Ms. Solmaz Asgarova's captivating performance of traditional Indian dances, which concluded the formal proceedings.



As a sign of Indian hospitality, participants were treated to a variety of delicious Indian snacks following the yoga session.



The event was part of the celebration of the International Day of Yoga, promoting yoga as an instrument for well-being and harmony in society. The Embassy plans to continue fostering such initiatives that highlight yoga's numerous benefits and promote cultural bonds between India and Azerbaijan.