Baku Higher Oil School, Duke University hold graduation ceremony (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted the next graduation ceremony of the School of Project Management (SPM) of Duke University (USA), organized by BHOS with the technical support of TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, a leading international training company specializing in the field of project management.

The event was attended by Advisers to the President of SOCAR Aygun Huseynova and Ziba Mustafayeva, BP Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, SPM graduates and their family members.

Speaking at the opening of the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the graduates and said that, along with training highly qualified English-speaking engineers, Baku Higher Oil School implements international training programs at a high level.

“We are proud that BHOS organizes such trainings. This project plays an important role in the training of international-class specialists. So far, 240 people have graduated from the School of Project Management. They all hold various high positions in different organizations and companies”.

Acting Rector of the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, a graduate of the School of Project Management, Zafar Gurbanov, spoke about the importance of this program. He emphasized that SPM students acquire useful knowledge and skills that they successfully apply in their professional activities.

Speaking at the event, BP Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli congratulated the graduates and wished them success. He stressed that Baku Higher Oil School is proud of the successful implementation of this project. Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli expressed confidence that the program will make a great contribution to the professional career of graduates.

Speaking at the ceremony, the graduates of the School of Project Management Azer Kerimov, Director of the Supply Chain Management Department of Azercell Telecom, and Ramin Guliyev, Operations Manager of GL Tagiyev Operating Company, noted that the new knowledge they received at the School of Project Management have made a useful practical contribution to their professional development.

At the end of the event, the graduates of the School of Project Management were awarded certificates.

It should be noted that 22 people who have graduated from the School of Project Management this time hold various senior positions at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan , the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azercell Telekom, Xalq Bank, Azersu Open Joint Stock Company, Rabitabank OJSC, BP, Paşa Həyat Sığorta, GL Taghiyev Operating Company, DOST Agency, Innovation Center, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. During the 8-month training, program participants were trained in 7 modules. The training was conducted by professional teachers of international class.