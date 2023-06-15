Azerbaijani Army holds series of events on occasion of National Salvation Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. According to the action plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events were held on the occasion of 15 June - the National Salvation Day in the Army Corps, formations, military units and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry told Trend.

The military personnel visited Heydar Aliyev centers, museums, and monuments. The films on the glorious life and activities of the National Leader were shown, conferences, "round tables", various cultural and mass events were organized.

At the events, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the events highlighted the work done in the country after the return of the National Leader to power for the second time, the successful continuation of his policy by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as well as about the historical significance of the glorious victory gained in the Patriotic War.

The event also featured colorful concert programs with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison as well as art figures.

In the end, a group of military personnel who excelled in combat training were presented with honorary diplomas.