Date of bus tickets sale to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Agdam districts for July revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Tickets for July for regular bus services to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts, organized by the Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, will go on sale at 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 22, 2023, The Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Citizens must enter into the system the data contained in their identity document to purchase tickets. Each ticket can only be used by a citizen who is identified by an identity card. It is impossible to transfer it to another person.

Passengers can purchase round-trip tickets on certain routes at the same time in advance through the portal: www.yolumuzqarabaga.az.

The first regular bus routes to Shusha and Aghdam were launched on January 24, 2022. A total of 565 trips have been completed, and 23,011 people have visited the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [after Second Karabakh War].