More and more Azerbaijanis studying in Visegrád Group countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The number of Azerbaijani students studying in the Visegrád Group countries (alliance of four Central European countries: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia) is growing, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiev said at the opening of the international "Visegrád Group Countries and Azerbaijan" workshop, Trend reports.

"Especially the growth of students from Azerbaijan is observed in Poland and the Czech Republic," Shafiev said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has established a strategic partnership with all the countries of the Visegrád Group.

According to him, Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus have strong historical ties.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Slovakia have developed cooperation in both economic and humanitarian areas. The decision to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in this country is a step towards deepening cooperation between the two states.

The workshop is devoted to the problems related to the energy crisis against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war and ways to solve them. The event will also discuss the challenges posed by the future technological transformation for the Visegrád Group countries and Azerbaijan.

The workshop is attended by experts and officials from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, representatives of the diplomatic corps.