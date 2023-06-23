Women sappers to actively participate in demining work in Azerbaijan - AzCBL's chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Women sappers will actively participate in demining work in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan Campaign to Ban Landmines (AzCBL) Public Union Hafiz Safikhanov told Trend.

According to him, this process is carried out in compliance with international standards.

"The participation of women in mine action has become a trend around the world in recent years. In general, work is being done to ensure gender equality in this area," Safikhanov said. "In many countries, there are women demining teams working with high professionalism. Our women demining team will also have sufficient professional knowledge."

Besides, according to him, an additional purchase of demining machines and an increase in the number of sapper dogs are planned.

Safikhanov added that international assistance in solving the mine problem in Azerbaijan is still not enough.

"At last week's event in Geneva, the existence of the mine problem and the work done by Azerbaijan to solve it were again brought to the attention of the international community. International organizations should help our country so that the problem with mines is resolved faster," he added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation [in the second Karabakh war], Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.