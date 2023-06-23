Azerbaijani karateka sweeps rival from Armenia at European Games 2023 in Poland (PHOTO)

KRAKOW, Poland, June 23. Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska with a score of 8:0 defeated her opponent from Armenia Anita Makyan at the third European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Prior to beating Makyan, Zaretska defeated Halyna Melnyk from Ukraine.

Her next bout will be against Isabel Nieto from Spain.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2. A total of 253 sets of medals in 29 sports are being played.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Krakow-2023 multi-sport tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku, and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze.