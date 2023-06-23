Weapons, ammunition left behind by Armenian troops found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Weapons of Armenian servicemen were found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district by the employees of the district police department, Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Police officers found three assault rifles, one grenade launcher, one pistol, 882 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition abandoned by Armenians during the Karabakh war.

Meanwhile, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a total of 1,955 mines were found during the work carried out on the Victory Road between Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Shusha districts on June 21.

As many as 1,586 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and destroyed during the implementation of the Fuzuli-Aghdam railway project.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Meanwhile, a total area of 83,993 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance to date in Azerbaijan [since the second Karabakh war].