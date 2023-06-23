Main goal is to win final - Azerbaijani karateka

KRAKOW, Poland, June 23. I started very well at the competitions of the third European Games, Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska said, Trend reports.

She noted that she ended all the first fights with a victory.

"So I want to continue. In my opinion, I have very good results. Now the main goal is to defeat your rivals in the final. And I will make every effort for this," Zaretska said.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2. A total of 253 sets of medals in 29 sports are being played.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Krakow-2023 multi-sport tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.