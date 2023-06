KRAKOW, POLAND, June 23. Azerbaijani karateka Asiman Gurbanli won a bronze medal at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Gurbanli, who competed in the weight category over 84 kg, lost in the semifinals to the representative of Croatia Andelo Kvesic with a score of 3:5.

Despite this, Gurbanli won a bronze medal.

Previously another Azerbaijani karateka Tural Agalarzade (67 kg). became the winner of the competition in his weight category.