Azerbaijan national team retains its position in medal standings at III European Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. After the fourth day of the III European Games, held in Poland, 57 sets of medals found their owners, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team still shares the tenth place in the medal standings.

The team has 5 medals, of which two are gold, one is silver and two are bronze.

Spain ranks first. Spanish athletes won 9 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. Italy (8 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze) and Poland (6 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze) are in the top three.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries compete in the III European Games, which will last until July 2. Athletes will determine the winner of 253 sets of medals in 29 nominations. Azerbaijan is represented by 86 athletes in 13 sports at the III European Games.