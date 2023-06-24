Azerbaijan to host international conference of sports ministers in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII) will be held on June 26-29, Trend reports.

On March 11, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Organizational Committee in connection with the holding of this event in Baku in 2023.

The first meeting of the Organizational Committee to prepare for the conference has been held today.

Chairman of the Organizational Committee, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, opening the meeting, informed that more than 150 countries will be represented at the conference at the level of sports ministers.

Reminding that last month in Paris, at the headquarters of UNESCO, with the participation of about 100 countries, the first presentation was held in preparation for the conference, Gayibov noted that in connection with the preparatory work a working group operates under the Organizational Committee, and in order to organize the event at a high level, all issues are coordinated with the responsible structures in the relevant areas.

At the meeting, a presentation was made on the preparations for MINEPS VII and discussions were held with representatives of the relevant structures which are members of the organizational committee.

Created in 1976, the International Conference of MINEPS is a forum that facilitates intellectual and technical exchange in the field of physical education and sport, an institutional mechanism for a coherent international strategy in this domain, and the only global platform of its kind, engaging governments, intergovernmental organizations, the sport movement, academia and specialized NGOs.

The previous six MINEPS Conferences were organized in Paris (1976), Moscow (1988), Punta del Este in Uruguay (1999), Athens (2004), Berlin (2013), and Kazan (2017).