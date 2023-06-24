Azerbaijan establishing scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The decree states as following:

1. Establish a scholarship named after Heydar Aliyev for 100 full-time students studying in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the level of undergraduate (basic medical education) with high achievements in education.

2. The scholarship established by part 1 of this Order is issued by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the amount of 3,000 manat ($1,760) at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic is instructed to resolve issues arising from this.

Will be updated