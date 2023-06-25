Azerbaijan holds meeting of commission for investigating situation in Soyudlu village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A preliminary reporting meeting of the commission, established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 21, 2023, chaired by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, has been held to investigate the situation in Soyudlu village (Gadabay district) on June 25, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev reported to the prime minister on the preliminary results of the monitoring and assessment of the current situation carried out at the landfill in Soyudlu village.

Will be updated