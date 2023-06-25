Azerbaijan wins another bronze medal at III European Games (PHOTO)

MYŚLENICE, Poland, June 25. Member of the Azerbaijani Muay thai team, Khayal Aliyev won a bronze medal at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Aliyev defeated his rival from Georgia in the 1/4 finals.

In total, the Azerbaijani national team won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the European Games 2023.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.