Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarterfinals at European Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani boxer Sarhan Aliyev (71 kg) took part in his second match at the 3rd European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

The World Championship medalist faced Georgia's representative, Eskerjhan Madiyev, in the 1/8 finals. After defeating his opponent with a score of 3:2 (27:29, 29:27, *28:28, *28:28, 27:29), Sarhan Aliyev advanced to the quarterfinals. He will compete in the quarterfinals on June 28.

Azerbaijani boxer won his first match against Michal Takac from Slovakia.