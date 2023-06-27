Azerbaijani boxer gains second victory at III European Games (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
27 June 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani boxer Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) has fought in his next fight at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

The World Championship medalist met in the quarterfinals with the Georgian athlete Nikoloz Begadze. Abdullayev finished the meeting with a victory and advanced to the next stage.

In the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani boxer will meet with the Greek athlete Stylianos Poulias. The fight will take place on June 28.

Azerbaijani athlete defeated his Turkish opponent Ugur Aydemir in the first match.

Two more boxers will enter the ring today. Anahanym Ismailova (50 kg) will face Rita de Pino Soares (Portugal), and Mehseti Khamzayeva-Agamaliyeva (57 kg) will fight Tatevik Khachatryan (Armenia).

