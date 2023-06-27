Azerbaijan seeks to promote sports countrywide - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan is actively implementing various projects to promote sports in different regions, including the city of Baku, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said during a briefing on the occasion of the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII), Trend reports.

"The work of our ministry is aimed at creating a healthy society. We strive to involve as many people of all ages as possible in sports," he said.

The minister also spoke about the gender inequality in sports and emphasized the importance of promoting sports to overcome the remaining problems, especially in the regions. He noted that recently the number of female wrestlers in the Azerbaijani national team has been increasing.

Gayibov also stressed the importance of the MINEPS conference as an international forum for promoting the development of sports, as well as the "Fit For Life" initiative aimed at stimulating sports in the post-pandemic period.

According to him, at the end of the conference, the Baku Declaration will be adopted.

On June 26-29, Baku is hosting the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII), which is expected to be attended by representatives of up to 150 countries. On June 26-27, a multilateral forum was held within the framework of this conference.