Azerbaijan's liberated Talish village hosts Eid al-Adha holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Celebration of the Eid al-Adha holiday has been organized in Azerbaijan's Talish village (Tartar district) for the first time in thirty years by special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region, the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh economic region and the Food Safety Agency (FSA), Trend reports.

The meat of the sacrificed animals was distributed to 20 families. Control over compliance with veterinary and sanitary standards during the slaughter of sacrificial animals was carried out by FSA.

In the tent, installed by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute in connection with the festive events, fully equipped mobile bio-safety laboratories operate, designed to conduct serological, microscopic, organoleptic, physico-chemical and biological studies.

Residents of Talish village congratulated all citizens of Azerbaijan on the Eid al-Adha holiday and expressed their gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Talish village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.