EU Reporter spotlights Azerbaijan's captivating tourist destinations in its article

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. EU Reporter, a Brussels-based news website, has published an article that showcases the captivating beauty and tourist appeal of Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku, along with the wonders found in various regions of the country, Trend reports.

“The only image many people may have of Azerbaijan is of F1 drivers speeding around the streets of its capital. The city has hosted an annual F1 grand prix since 2017 and the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have become familiar features on the city’s streets each year,” the author of the article, Martin Banks, said.

He noted that many people are unaware of the plethora of incredible experiences that await them in this country. The "Land of Fire" has so much more to offer beyond its well-known attractions, and while tourism is still developing, it aspires to become a prominent destination in the years to come.

The author emphasizes the abundance of historical sites that captivate visitors, such as the iconic Maiden Tower, the mesmerizing Yanardag burning fires, the ancient Ateshgah Fire Temple, the fascinating Gobustan Reserve, the splendid Taza Pir Mosque, and many other captivating attractions that are sure to enthrall anyone exploring Azerbaijan.

“The highlights of any visit to this country must be its natural wonders and, like the flaming mountainside, another box that must be ticked are the mud volcanoes. Mud volcanoes appeared in Azerbaijan due to tectonic movement allowing subterranean gases to escape to the surface,” he noted.

Furthermore, Banks highlighted the uniqueness of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

“Designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, this huge and visually stunning building includes all manner of things, including models of the main landmarks of both the city and country, conference hall, an impressive vintage car museum and an exhibition of dolls (including one by Belgian artist Christine Polis). It could be said that if any building symbolizes the remarkable and rapid transformation this country has seen in recent years it is the Heydar Aliyev Center,” he said.

“It’s probably a little-known fact that until the middle of the 20th century, this country supplied no less than half of the world’s petrol. Today, Azerbaijan appears to be a country that is in a hurry to, again, really stamp its mark on the world stage but, this time, in other ways. And that goes beyond trying to find its way back into the record books for having the tallest flagpole in the world (you can see the construction work on the Caspian Sea shoreline),” he concluded.