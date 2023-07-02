Azerbaijani athletes to compete in three disciplines at III European Games

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 2 July 2023 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijani athletes will compete today in three disciplines at the III European Games organized in Poland, Trend reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan will take part in competitions in shooting, kickboxing and boxing.

Aydan Jamalova, Ulviya Eyvazova and Alina Rafikhanova will represent the Azerbaijani national team in the trap shooting within the framework of the competition among women's teams.

The representative of Azerbaijan Farid Agamoglanov will meet with the Italian Damiano Tramontana in the final of the men's kickboxing competition (63.5 kg, full contact).

Azerbaijani boxer Muhammad Abdullayev will fight with British representative Delicious Orie in the final of the men's boxing competition (+92 kg).

