Azerbaijani kickboxer opens up about his victory at III European Games

KRAKOW, POLAND, July 2. Azerbaijani kickboxer Farid Agamoglanov, who won a gold medal at the III European Games in Poland, has shared his thoughts on the victory with Trend’s correspondent.

Agamoglanov said that he was specifically preparing for the fight with the Italian representative.

"Congratulations to the Azerbaijani people. As a participant in the 44-day Patriotic War, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded me three medals. I came here as a warrior of a victorious country. And I won as a representative of the winning country," he said.

He added that the atmosphere created by the Azerbaijani fans was so wonderful that he did not feel like he was abroad.

"I am very happy. The Azerbaijani people are always with their athletes. Long live the Azerbaijani people," he added.