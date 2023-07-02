Azerbaijani boxer intends to win gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

KRAKOW, Poland, July 2. I am happy that I reached the final of the III European Games and secured myself a spot at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024, Azerbaijani boxer Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) told journalists, Trend reports from the scene.

The World Cup winner, who lost in the final to Britain's Delicious Orie and came in second, said it was a great honor for him to take part in the decisive match.

"I did my best. I must confess that I am tired. My main goal is to catch up and win a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. My injuries gave me a lot of trouble. The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation will work out a special plan of preparation for the Olympics. As far as I know, training camps will be held in the US and other countries," the boxer said.