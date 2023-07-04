Earthquake was felt up to 4-5 magnitude - Seismological Service Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Residents of the Guba, Khachmaz, Siyazan districts, as well as the cities of Sumgayit and Baku, along with the Absheron Peninsula and nearby areas, experienced tremors, Vusala Rafiggizi, head of the information department at the Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to her, the tremors reached 4-5 on the Richter scale, following an earthquake that occurred in the Caspian Sea.

The earthquake, measuring 5.7 in magnitude, originated in the Caspian Sea, as reported by the Republican Seismological Service Center. The tremors were felt in various parts of the country, including the city of Baku.