Azerbaijani athletes who complete participation in III European Games returned to homeland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijani athletes who completed participation in the III European Games organized in Poland returned to homeland, Trend reports.

A welcome ceremony for athletes was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The ceremony was attended by the sports community, media representatives, fans, relatives of athletes and members of the public

Azerbaijan was represented at the III European Games by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

Azerbaijani athletes completed the III European Games with 11 medals. Of these, 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze. The team finished 24th overall.