7 students of Baku Higher Oil School were awarded scholarships from the German government

6 students and 1 graduate of the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) have become winners of the scholarship program of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).
4 of them were majoring in Chemical Engineering, 3 – Process Automation Engineering.
It should be noted that 7 out of 18 students who were awarded a DAAD scholarship in the country were BHOS students. They were admitted to master's programs in various engineering specialties.
Below is a list of students who were awarded a DAAD scholarship:
1. Fidan Makhmudova - Process Automation Engineering
2. Sona Mehdizade – Process Automation Engineering
3. Ilgar Mammadov - Process Automation Engineering
4. Ayshan Zulfiyeva - Chemical Engineering
5. Afag Khashimova - Chemical Engineering
6. Tural Abdulov - Chemical Engineering
7. Anar Badalbeyli - Chemical Engineering