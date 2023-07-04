7 students of Baku Higher Oil School were awarded scholarships from the German government

6 students and 1 graduate of the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) have become winners of the scholarship program of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

4 of them were majoring in Chemical Engineering, 3 – Process Automation Engineering.

It should be noted that 7 out of 18 students who were awarded a DAAD scholarship in the country were BHOS students. They were admitted to master's programs in various engineering specialties.

Below is a list of students who were awarded a DAAD scholarship:

1. Fidan Makhmudova - Process Automation Engineering

2. Sona Mehdizade – Process Automation Engineering

3. Ilgar Mammadov - Process Automation Engineering

4. Ayshan Zulfiyeva - Chemical Engineering

5. Afag Khashimova - Chemical Engineering

6. Tural Abdulov - Chemical Engineering

7. Anar Badalbeyli - Chemical Engineering