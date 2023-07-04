Another earthquake of this magnitude unlikely to happen in Azerbaijan - Seismic Survey Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The recent earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 is unlikely to happen again in Azerbaijan, Director General of the Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Gurban Yetirmishli said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Yetirmishli made the remark commenting on the earthquake that occurred in the Caspian Sea this night.

According to him, small shocks happen all the time.

"The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 is unlikely to repeat. However, it is possible that noticeable earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 may occur intermittently. Although it may not happen at all. The reason is that the earthquake's focus is located at a significant depth of 65 kilometers," he noted.

This night, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.