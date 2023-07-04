Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The smuggling of over 21 kg drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on the territory of the Goytapa and Horadiz border detachments of the Azerbaijani State Border Service within measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking, the service told Trend.

According to the service, on July 2, at 03:05 (GMT +4), the smuggling of 5.8 kilograms of drugs into Azerbaijan was prevented at the service area of ​​the border outpost of the Goytapa border detachment, located near Garavuldash village (Yardimli district).

Besides, on July 3, at 13:30, as a result of operational-search activities carried out by employees of the Goytapa border detachment, 10.48 kilograms of drugs were found and seized on the service territory of the border outpost, located near Yusifli village (Jalilabad district).

On July 4, at 00:45, on the territory of the border outpost of the Goradiz border detachment, located near Gazakhlar village (Fuzuli district), as a result of the vigilance of the border guard, the smuggling of 5.3 kilograms of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented.

Based on all the above facts, operational and investigative measures are ongoing.