BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Member of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan in athletics Olokhan Musayev took 4th place at the World Championships in Paris in shot throw with a score of 11.74 meters, Trend reports.

Thanks to this result, Olokhan Musaev won a license for the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

Athletes who take the first 4 places at the World Championships receive a direct license for the XVII Summer Paralympic Games.