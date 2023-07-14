Azerbaijani Supreme Court holding meeting with entrepreneurs within "Themis" dialogue platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting with entrepreneurs within the framework of the "Themis" dialogue platform, Trend reports.

The meeting is being attended by Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, President of the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Mammad Musayev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association Anar Baghirov.

The purpose of the "Themis" dialogue platform is to organize intensive discussions with lawyers, human rights activists, civil society institutions, increase the legal awareness of citizens, improve legislation in the judicial and legal sphere, solve emerging problems and support reforms in this area.