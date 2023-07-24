Measure of restraint in form of arrest chosen against party chairman in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Narimanov district court of Baku city held a trial on the criminal case of the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party, Gubad Ibadoghlu, Trend reports.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of four months has been chosen against Ibadoghlu at the trial chaired by Judge Vusal Gurbanov.

He was charged under article 204.3.1 (manufacture, purchase, or sale of counterfeit money or securities committed by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, on the basis of information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, has carried out operational measures against persons associated with the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Azerbaijan.

One of the five detainees stated his connection with Ibadoghlu. Based on this statement, Ibadoghlu's office was searched, and documents important to the case were found, as a result of which Ibadoghlu was detained.