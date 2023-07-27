Participants of "Support to Youth" project perform at 13th Gabala International Music Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. As a part of the 13th Gabala International Music Festival, the participants of the "Support to Youth" project have performed at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Honored Artist Professor Zahra Guliyeva highlighted the importance of the festival, in particular the "Support to Youth" project, saying that “the goal of the project is to provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent and learn from established musicians.”

The event continued with a concert program of the young artists, the laureates of national and international competitions, who performed works by prominent composers.

The Gabala International Music Festival, with its rich history and commitment to promoting cultural exchange, promises to be a memorable event. It will not only provide a platform for artists from around the world to showcase their talent but also create a harmonious blend of cultures, fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Held since 2009, this year’s edition of the Festival will feature interesting programs for music lovers, with classical, chamber music and mugham evenings to be organized during the week.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Festival will run until August 2.