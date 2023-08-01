Construction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam road to finalize (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The four-lane Barda-Aghdam highway was built in accordance with the first technical category, the "Highways of Azerbaijan" state agency told Trend.

The length of the Barda-Aghdam highway is 44.5 kilometers.

Earthworks, the construction of a new roadbed, two layers of road foundation, and asphalt concrete pavement were all accomplished in line with "Building codes and regulations," utilizing the thickness made possible by the project and the required materials.

According to the project, construction works on the erection of artificial structures, road junctions, and bridges, as well as the construction of round culverts, a rectangular water crossing, and underpasses, have also been 100 percent completed.

Thus, on the 25th and 40th kilometers of the Barda-Aghdam highway, the construction of 91.3 and 18.2 meters long automobile bridges has been successfully completed; on the 14th and 42nd kilometers, 66 and 43 meters long road junctions have been constructed; and ground pedestrian crossings have been provided for on the 4th, 14th, and 16 kilometers.

The construction of pedestrian paths along the road, concrete curbs, and sidewalks was also completed.

On the 29th kilometer of the road, at the location of the "Pit Stop" point, construction work continues.

Currently, work is underway along the road on the construction of the third layer of asphalt concrete pavement and the installation of lampposts. On the first 10 kilometers of the highway, work has already been completed on laying the third layer of asphalt concrete pavement.

In general, 88 percent of the scheduled work has been completed on the project. It is planned to complete the construction of a new road in the future. To do this, the necessary number of forces were attracted to the territory.

The city of Aghdam is being connected by the Barda-Aghdam motorway after it was freed from Armenian occupation following the second Karabakh war. The highway's initial 14 kilometers travel through Barda city and other Barda district towns. The route passes through more than 20 towns and cities, including Barda and Aghdam.