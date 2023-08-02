Epizootic monitoring to run in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Epizootic monitoring will be carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Epizootic monitoring will be carried out from August 7 through August 11 in livestock farms in the territories of the Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Khojavend, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts liberated from occupation. During the monitoring, diagnostic samples taken from animals will be examined for diseases stipulated in the "Plan of anti-epizootic measures of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

At the same time, in the fish farms of Baku and Mingachevir, as well as in the Oguz, Gabala, Ismailli, Goychay, Kurdamir, Barda, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala, Astara, and Khachmaz districts from August 14 through August 18, in the Gusar, Ismailli, Dashkesan, Gakh, Sheki, and Lerik districts, and on beekeeping farms from August 21 through August 25, epizootic monitoring and selection of laboratory samples are planned in the Astara, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts.

These monitoring activities will be carried out with regard to infectious and invasive diseases of fish and bees, which are included in the list of the World Organization for Animal Health and are important for international trade.

In addition, specialists of the agency and the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Security under the agency, the Center for Animal Health and Veterinary Services of the Agency for Agrarian Services under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and subordinated institutions, and the Service for the Biodiversity Protection Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan are expected to participate in the monitoring.

Moreover, data on epizootiology and samples taken, which will be obtained as part of monitoring, will be included in the "Epicollect5" program. At the same time, the samples taken will be transferred to the Central Veterinary Laboratory of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan for appropriate examinations.