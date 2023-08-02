Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become world champions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers excel at U-17 World Championship in Istanbul, clinching two gold medals, Trend reports.

Turan Dashdamirov claimed the world champion title in the weight category up to 45 kg, securing victory over Russian Rustam Abatsiev in the final based on quality points (4:4). In the decisive match, Roman Kerimov emerged victorious against Georgian Saba Surmanidze in the weight category up to 60 kg.

Additionally, Azerbaijani wrestler Mikayil Ismayilov showcased his prowess in the 92 kg weight category, prevailing over Aliakbar Ashgarivaladi from Iran in the bronze medal match with a score of 3:1.

Earlier in the championship, Yusif Ahmadli, competing in the 65 kg category, achieved a silver medal.