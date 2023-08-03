13th Gabala International Music Festival finalized (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The final ceremony of the 13th Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture, took place, Trend reports.

A concert program was presented with the participation of the people's artist of Azerbaijan, Enver Sadigov (accordion), the honored artist of Azerbaijan, Emil Afrasiyab (piano), and the Gaytaghi instrumental ensemble at the final event on August 2.

In addition, the ensemble consists of honored artists from Azerbaijan: Alekper Alekperov (tar), Shakir Davudov (violin), Orkhan Musayev (balaban, clarinet), Khasay Gulmamedov (saz, oud), Bahram Mahmudov (gosha-nagara, percussion), Elvin Bashirov (percussion), Taleh Agayev (piano), Elmir Aliyev (naqareh), Salim Mammadov (bass guitar), and Hidayat Sadygbeyli (piano).

During the concert Enver Sadigov, Emil Afrasiyab and the Gaytaghi instrumental ensemble performed a medley based on melodies from the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibeyli "Arshin mal Alan", the movie "Where is Ahmed?" and the French movie "Toy", the Khanchobany folk dance, "Tenderness" by Jahangir Jahangirov, "Dream" from the movie "Telephone Operator", "Native songs", the composition of Enver Sadigov "Praktike by 9/8", the composition of Emil Afrasiab "Prayer", the song of Ruhangiz Gasimova "Mom, my friend is getting married","Your fragrance remained on the flowers", as well as the works of Tofik Guliyev "Nakhchivan", Lachin folk song , Uzundere folk dance and other works that were greeted with applause from the audience.

The Gabala International Music Festival is very important in the cultural life of Azerbaijan. This event, with an emphasis on classical music, also serves to identify new talents, exchange knowledge, and conduct research in this field.

Moreover, this festival, which has turned into a wonderful tradition, was able to attract the attention of the music world with its magnificence. In addition to Azerbaijani musicians, the musical festival, which began on July 27 and lasted for seven days, was attended by world-famous musicians, performers, and conductors, as well as musical groups from Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Türkiye. This Gabala International Music Festival was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Furthermore, during the festival, music lovers and guests of Gabala had the opportunity to listen to concerts of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, participants of the "Support for Youth" project, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, the "Clarte" clarinet quartet, the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, and young Mugham performers.

Special concert programs were held during the festival to mark the 150th anniversary of the brilliant Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, the 90th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Arif Melikov, the 95th anniversary of the famous pianist Bella Davidovich, and the 190th anniversary of the outstanding German composer Johannes Brahms. Thousands of spectators listened to these concerts with great interest at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala and on the open stage.