International fugitive extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Based on the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus decided to extradite Azerbaijani citizen Zamik Hashimov in accordance with the Convention "On Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases" of October 7, 2002, Trend reports.

Hashimov was brought in as an accused by the Main Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan due to serious suspicions of committing a crime while using an official position, and he was placed on the international wanted list for obstructing the investigation.

On August 3, Zamik Hashimov was deported to Azerbaijan in a convoy led by the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus.