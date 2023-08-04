Azerbaijan's mine-clearance agency briefs monthly de-mining data on liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has shared data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated territories as of July 2023, Trend reports, citing the agency.

A total of 190 anti-personnel and 238 anti-tank landmines, as well as 525 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan as part of the de-mining process on July 1 through July 31.

A total area of 4,226.5 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is a legal entity of public law operating in the field of mine clearance in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. The agency was established in 2021.

The main purpose of the agency is to plan, coordinate, and manage all mine clearance of the country's territories from mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.